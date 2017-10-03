Topeka Police report deadly shooting near Kansas River was murder/suicide

Related Coverage Topeka Police ID 2 killed after shooting near Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports a deadly shooting last week involving two brothers from Topeka was a murder/suicide.

Police said both Robert and Shawn Jacobs went to the area of NW 14th and Gage on Thursday, September 28 to fish off the Kansas River when both of their vehicles became stuck in the mud. A friend was called to help them but ended up getting his vehicle stuck in the mud as well.

Detectives said while this third person and Robert were trying to get the vehicles freed, Robert and Shawn engaged in an argument. The result of the conversation involved Shawn shooting Robert before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide.