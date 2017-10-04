17-year-old to be charged as adult in death of Justice Mitchell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Seventeen year old Lamero Dunstan will be charged as an adult in the June 26 shooting of 18-year-old Justice Mitchell.

Dunstan was arrested July 18 and charged with two felonies including first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

The shooting happened June 26 in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken in west Topeka near 10th and SW Billard Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found Mitchell in the 3000 block of SW 10th St with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

If convicted, Dunstan could face a life-sentence with no possibility for parole until serving at least 25 years.