Boil water advisory issued for local mobile home park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for a local mobile home park.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said the water at Riverchase Mobile Home Park in northern Manhattan is not safe to use, because there’s bacteria in it.

The advisory will remain in effect until conditions are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

KDHE said customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears