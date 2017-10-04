Dreary October days return to Northeast Kansas

We’re tracking some wet weather across Northeast Kansas today. Widespread showers and storms are likely through lunchtime and then we’ll be dry for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Despite drier skies later today, the clouds will be very stubborn. We’re looking at gloomy and dreary skies for the long haul. In other words, don’t bet on really any sunshine in today’s forecast. With that being said, it’s quite easy to understand how damp and cool it will be out there today. Don’t expect daytime temps to get out of the 60s! Yes, you read that correctly. Remember the 85-90° weather we had the last two days? Well, yet another October cold front took care of those unseasonably warm temps in a matter of hours…

We’ll be taking the forecast on a day-by-day and hour-by-hour basis for the rest of the work and school week. There’s too many rain chances to count, between now and the holiday weekend – so start having the rain gear packed and ready to go throughout this unsettled stretch of weather. That’s not to say it will be raining non-stop over the next 3 or 4 days because it won’t be. However, these dreary October days aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, we’re tracking a solid 1-2 inches of widespread rain between today and Saturday. Of course, some locally heavier amounts are possible too. One or two inches of rain might not seem like a ton (and it’s not) but it’s pretty impressive considering we’re entering one of the driest times of the year. The vast majority of our annual moisture usually falls between April and August. Most counties in the viewing area have developed some sort of drought status since the summer months, so look at this recent surge of fall moisture as Mother Nature’s attempt of keeping things even this year. Hopefully it’s not too much rain – keeping farmers out of their fields during crop harvest time…

The weekend forecast is already improving. We’ll be tracking yet another cold front by the end of the week and it looks like it might be completely through Northeast Kansas prior to the weekend even starting. If this ends up being the case, the only rain chances you’ll have to worry about would be late Friday night or early Saturday morning (at the latest). Otherwise, we’re talking about sunshine and highs in the 70s. It’s a holiday weekend too, with Monday being Columbus Day – if you can keep most of your plans between Saturday and Sunday then you won’t have to dodge any raindrops. However, if you’re out and about on Columbus Day – it might be a different story. Longer range computer models suggest another storm system rounding into form early next week. And that could mean more rain chances for the holiday. The timing is nowhere near locked down for most of the rain chances over the next week – so we’ll continue tracking and keeping our eyes on things as the days unfold, tweaking the extended forecast along the way. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert