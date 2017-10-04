Funeral services set for Topeka man killed in police shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a Topeka man killed in a police shooting last week.

According to Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, services for Dominique Tyrell White, 30, of Topeka, will be held Friday morning at 11:00 at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel located at 7223 SW 6th Avenue in Topeka. A visitation for White will be held on Thursday evening between 4:00 and 8:00 at the funeral chapel.

According to his obituary, White was born in Topeka. He attended Topeka Public Schools and had a passion for music, video games and his four sons.

“He would do anything for his family that they needed to have done,” Kelly White, Dominique’s father said. “He was just the stand-up type of individual.”

According to the Topeka Police Department, on the morning of Thursday, September 28, they responded to the 300 block of SE Lawrence Street in east Topeka regarding a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they encountered White with a handgun. Police while trying to secure the firearm, White struggled with officers and attempted to run. Police said while running from police, White reached for the pocket containing the firearm, causing the officers to fire their weapons. White was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the officers involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave, and have not been identified.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Lawrence Police Department is handling the investigation in the interest in transparency.

White’s family is asking the community to keep them in their prayers as they are going through this very difficult time.