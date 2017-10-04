Governor Brownback prepares for his confirmation hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will have a hearing Wednesday regarding his position as the International Religious Freedom Ambassador in the White House.

KSNT News Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty gave an idea of how the day will look. He said Brownback will go through his first hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. From there, if the committee votes yes, Brownback will meet with the United States Senate. The final step would be Brownback taking on his new position. Then Kansans will have Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer as the new governor.

“Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, as soon as Brownback signs that letter of resignation, will then be sworn in as governor,” Dr. Beatty said. “But that could be in a matter of days or a matter of several weeks.”

The hearing will be in Washington D.C. at 9:30a.m. October 4, 2017. Check back for more updates on Governor Brownback’s outcome at his hearing.