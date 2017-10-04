Governor Brownback testifying in U.S. Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is testifying Wednesday in a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.

President Donald Trump has nominated Brownback to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Brownback said he was an original supporter of the International Religious Freedom Act, which was signed into law in 1998.

It is one of several reasons, Brownback says he’s accepting President Trump’s nomination for a position in his administration.

“I am honored to assume, if confirmed by the Senate, such an important role,” Brownback said back in July.

Brownback said he hasn’t set a time to step down from governor. His departure would elevate current Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer as the next governor of Kansas.