Heartland Park prepares for ‘Battle of the Brands’ weekend event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re looking for a fun, unique event on Saturday, October 7, head out to Heartland Park Topeka for the annual ‘Battle of the Brands’.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff for the fans,” said Heartland Park Topeka General Manager Jake Schmidtlein. “Not only the car show, but in the drag race we’ve got the Ozark Mountain Super-Shifters so they do big wheel stands off the starting line. “We just added Diesel Drags as well.”

“The great part about drag racing is that it’s one of those experiences you get to get right down up close. And after the cars are done running you can go through the pits and you’re going to get see them and you’re going to get to walk around and you get to experience it first hand and not from several hundred feet away.”

On Facebook, the event uses this description: “Come see smoky burnouts & intensifying drag racing on one of the world’s fastest drag strips! It’s Chevy vs. Ford vs. Mopar, plus the Ozark Mountain Super Shifters will be here. This event is for every car enthusiast who dreams of having their car on TV. Velocity TV will be here filming the event to be aired in November. You can receive advanced discounted spectator admission, at any O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.”

For tickets and more information visit http://www.heartlandpark.com/