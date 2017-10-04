Lynx capture 4th WNBA title with 85-76 win over Sparks

By Published:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Seimone Augustus #33, Maya Moore #23, Sylvia Fowles #34 and Rebekkah Brunson #32 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrate a foul Fowles by the Los Angeles Sparks during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the WNBA Finals on October 4, 2017 at Williams in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and broke her own WNBA Finals record by grabbing 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to their fourth championship in seven years with an 85-76 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Maya Moore had 18 points and 10 rebounds and hit a huge runner with 26 seconds to play, Lindsay Whalen had 17 points and eight assists and Seimone Augustus added 14 points, six assists and six boards to help the Lynx move into a tie with the Houston Comets for most titles in league history.

Candace Parker had 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Sparks, who were looking to become the first repeat champions in 15 years. Chelsea Gray had 15 points and eight assists, but Nneka Ogwumike fouled out with 5:29 to play and finished with 11 points. Los Angeles turned it over 17 times.

