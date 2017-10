TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are responding to a report Tuesday morning in southwest Topeka of a man with a gun.

The call came in around 8:30 in the 2900 block of SW Wanamaker. Early reports say a man sitting on a bench had what appeared to be a gun pointing at himself.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

KSNT News has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information and will update this story when new details become available.