Premiere for A&E docuseries at local high school postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An A&E Network docuseries filmed at a local high school that was set to premiere next Tuesday has been postponed.

Topeka Public Schools said they were notified by A&E Networks that due to post-production and scheduling changes, the series “Undercover High” filmed at Highland Park High School will no longer premiere on October 10.

The network tells Topeka Public Schools they are currently looking at options for a new date that will allow its best possible platform during a time when they can foster a national conversation about public education.

“Undercover High” follows seven young adults, ranging in age from 21 to 26, who embed themselves for a semester at Highland Park.

The participants pose as typical students – attending classes, making friends and participating in school clubs and activities – to provide an inside look at what it’s like to be a teenager today. Each with personal motivations driving them to help enact positive change, the participants, unaware of each other, arrive on campus where only the school administrators and select members of the community know their true identities and the reason for their semester-long stay. From bullying and the pervasiveness of social media to the struggle to excel in the classroom and navigate evolving social standards, participants discover the challenges and complexities, both new and familiar, facing today’s teens.

“Undercover High” empowers us to lead courageous conversations focused on improving outcomes, and support students who face various societal challenges providing a deeper understanding of their reality. As we examine ourselves on a national screen, we look forward to joining others as we listen, learn and engage in the dialogue about national issues facing today’s youth,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools

A&E Network has created a scholarship fund administered by the Topeka Public Schools Foundation aimed at providing enhanced learning and achievement opportunities for Highland Park High School students.