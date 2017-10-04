Roadwork to begin on Northeast 46th Street

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Beginning Monday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 a.m., Shawnee County will be starting an asphalt mill and overlay project for both the east-bound and west-bound lanes of NE 46th St from NE Meriden Rd to NE Sherman Road.

One lane will remain open for motorists with traffic control which consist of flaggers and a pilot car during construction so the roadway will not have to be closed. Drivers should expect delays and allow plenty of time during this project.

Working hours are anticipated to be from sunrise to sunset. The entire project is anticipated to last approximately 7-10 days (weather permitting).

