Two Topekans recognized for their character

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) Two Topekans received recognition for their acts of selflessness.

Darrell Stewart and Jo’Mara Benning were presented with awards before a meeting of the Safe Streets Coalition at the Great Overland Station Wednesday.

Benning is a 5th grade student and the first recipient of the Keys to Character Award. The award recognizes model citizenship and leadership skills in youths under age 18.

Benning received the award for her work organizing a cookie sale that raised more than $100 for a classmate’s homeless family. She says she does things for others because she sees that not everyone has what she has.

“It makes me feel better and it makes other people feel better, and it makes them feel like they can have what everybody else is having,” Benning said.

The presentation also recognized Darrell Stewart with the Champion of Character Award for his long-time work helping children. Stewart and his wife mentored foster children in their home for 32 years. He also ran the Hillcrest Community Center for years.

Stewart worked his way through college and gave much of his money to kids in need. He started helping children after his mother died when he was 15. He said it’s his way of honoring her wish that he would have a better life.

“We would have these deep conversations and those conversations were more like take care of your family, take care of your kids and my love for kids grew from that,” Benning said.

You can nominate someone for a Keys to Character Award or a Champion of Character Award here.

