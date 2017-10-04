United Way recognized for efforts in helping more kids read

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Children in the Capital City have a reason to smile today as the United Way of Greater Topeka was recognized for its work in helping more kids read.

Supporters gathered at Security Benefit as Shawnee County and the local United Way were presented with a Pacesetter award.

The National “Grade Level Reading Campaign” helps poor children who are more likely to struggle with reading.

“Our commitment to education, making sure kids are successful, I mean the whole community seems to be committed to that,” said Jillian Fisher, United Way Director of Community Impact. “So it’s easy when we’re trying to get a network together to be committed, it’s already there.”

The partners met for a quarterly workshop after the presentation to discuss how they can work together to accomplish additional goals.