USD 501 hosts breakfast with superintendent

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Members of the Topeka media had a chance to catch up with happenings in the Topeka School District.

KSNT News morning anchor Brittany Moore was one of about a dozen on hand for a breakfast gathering at the district office this morning.

School Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson hosted the get-together and shared what district initiatives are in place.

Some of the goals include college and career readiness issues, equity issues and efforts that focus on reducing those living in poverty.

