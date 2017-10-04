Victim in central Topeka deadly shooting remains in critical condition

By Published: Updated:
(KSNT Photo/Vanessa Alonso)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police said a woman who was shot in a central Topeka deadly shooting remains at an area hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to the reported shooting early Tuesday morning around 4:30 in the 1300 block of Western Ave. at the Westview Apartments.

Police report 30-year-old Joshua A. Jernagin of Topeka was killed in the shooting and a woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be life threatening.

A suspect in this incident has been described as a light skinned black male, wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information are asked to speak with officers at that location or call TPD at 785-368-9464 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

The Westview Apartments were also the scene of another shooting in June of 2013 where Benjamin D. Jackson was killed in a shooting. The suspect in that incident has not been arrested.

