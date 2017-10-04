Washburn football eyes fourth-straight win this weekend

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

•The Washburn Ichabod football team returns home looking for its fourth-straight win when they will play host to the Missouri Southern State University Lions on Oct. 7 with a 1 p.m. kickoff from Yager Stadium.

•Washburn is coming off a 35-20 win over Pittsburg State winning its third regular season game in a row over the Gorillas in Pittsburg.

•The Lions are 0-5 this season after falling 16-6 to Nebraska-Kearney last time out.

•The Lions are ranked last in the MIAA in scoring offense at 9.8 per game and 11th in scoring defense allowing 41.6 points per game.

•The Ichabods have the third-best scoring defense in the MIAA allowing an average of 18.2 ppg.

•The Lions are 12th in the MIAA in total offense at 249.2 yards per game and 12th in total defense allowing 491.6 yards per game.

•Washburn is outscoring its opponents 37-2 in the first quarter and 60-25 in the fourth quarter, but are being outscored 33-22 in the second quarter while outscoring its opponents 47 to 31 in the third quarter.

•The Ichabods have been flagged 37 times for 250 yards compared to 22 times for 176 yards for their opponents.

•Of the 91 first downs gained by opponents this season, 11 have been aided by Ichabod penalties … Ichabod opponents have 91 first downs compared to 90 for Washburn.

•The Ichabods are 12th in the nation in punt returns averaging 18.22 yards per return and rank 15th in the nation in kickoff return average at 25.00 yards per return.

•Saturday is also Hall of Fame Day at Washburn where former Lady Blues basketball players Brooke (Ubelaker) Terick, Carla Sintra-Freeman and former Ichabod All-American defensive tackle Trey Lewis will all be enshrined in a morning ceremony and will be recognized at halftime of the football game.

Washburn / Missouri SOuthern series notes

•Washburn is 15-2 in the last 17 games played against the Lions.

•Overall the Ichabods as 12-12-1 all-time in games played in Joplin and leads in games played in Topeka 11-9.

•In 2016, the 45-13 win over the Lions was the largest by the Ichabods in the series and was Ichabod head coach Craig Schurig’s 100th win on the Ichabod sidelines.

•Series Record: Washburn leads 23-21-1

•Streaks: WU won the last two

•First Meeting: Tie 21-21 (10/17/1970) in Joplin

•Last Meeting: WU 45-13 (10/08/16) in Joplin

•Last WU win: 45-13 (10/08/16) in Joplin

•Last MSSU win: 42-21 (09/27/14) in Joplin

•Largest WU win: 45-13 (10/08/16) in Joplin

•Largest MSSU win: 44-14 (10/03/1992) in Joplin