Woman looking for answers after her dog was shot and killed in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Columbia, Missouri woman said she brought her dog, Kodak, to her breeder’s home for a two-week training session in North Topeka.

JoAnna Chandler said one week into Kodak’s training, she received a text from her breeder that she’ll never forget, someone shot and killed her dog.

“Our stomachs dropped,” she said. “We just knew something was wrong.”

A Topeka Police spokeswoman told KSNT News they are waiting on a medical worker to confirm how the dog died.

“A neighbor heard some commotion with some dogs between 1:30 and 2 o’clock in the morning on Saturday night into Sunday morning,” Chandler said. “Her husband heard what he now thinks may have been 2 gunshots right around that time and then a car speed off,” Chandler said.

She said the breeder told her Kodak was outside with several other dogs when he was killed.

Chandler said her son, Kellen, and Kodak were best friends and he misses him greatly.

“Devastating,” she said, “Kodak was our family.”

Chandler shared a post on Facebook that has been shared hundreds of time from people all over the area. She said she’ll continue to fight for answers as to who killed Kodak and why.

Chandler is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.

KSNT reached out to the breeder for comment. He said he did not want to be interviewed.