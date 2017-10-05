1 dead, 1 injured in two vehicle crash near Clay Center

By Published:

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead and another injured after a two vehicle crash in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports around 7:50 Wednesday evening, a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on K-82, about 11 miles south of Clay Center, when it failed to stop at a stop sign causing it to hit a 2012 Ford Taurus which was southbound on K-15.

The driver of the Silverado was identified as Zachary Howard, 28, of Clay Center, who was taken to Clay Center Hospital with injuries. The driver of the Ford was identified as Mary Elizabeth Rowland, 57, of Longford, Kansas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP said Rowland was wearing a seat belt but Howard was not.

