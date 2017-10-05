Adopt-A-Pet: October 5, 2017

It’s Thursday and you know what that means – it’s time for my weekly Adopt-A-Pet segment. I have three more cuties to show you this week and they’re all looking for their fur-ever homes.

Meet Cardinal the cat! He was found stray and has been at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS) for more than 100 days now. Cardinal is a six year-old domestic short hair mix. This older kitty just loves to lay and perch around indoors. He would make a great couch cat – who will just sit in your lap. After all he’s been through, Cardinal is ready to give lots of love to a new family.

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor with HHHS, says, “He came in with some fleas so he’s a little allergic to them. So he just need some flea medicine to take care of it. But he is healthy and ready to go!”

Since Cardinal is a little older, he would do best in a home with older children. He does enjoy being around other cats, so if you have a cat who is looking for a companion or friend – Cardinal would be the purr-fect pal for them!

Our next future pet this week is a big girl but she’s super soft and very loving. Meet Kloee! Kloee is a two year-old lab mix. She’s an active dog, so she loves to go on walks and would love a big backyard to run around in. Kloee also loves to play with squeaky toys. She already knows how to sit, stay and lay down – so she’ll definitely deserve some treats for listening. Kloee will do great with children of any age too. HHHS suggests that the whole family should come in and meet Kloee before outright adopting her.

Last but certainly not least is Goldie. Goldie is a five year-old Australian cattle dog mix. She is looking for a patient family who will help her adjust to being in a home (after being found stray). She loves going on walks and playing fetch. Goldie will need some training classes to get her up to speed though. She’s a little shy but can’t wait to meet her forever family!

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption right now over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. And don’t forget, they’re still running a fall special on autumn-colored cats. The adoption fee is only $25.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert