Buyer beware! Flooded cars make their way to local dealerships

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Buyer beware! A consumer impact of major hurricanes in Texas and Florida is forecast to make local landfall.

The Kansas Insurance Department said flooded inventory will be arriving on the showroom floors of local dealerships, over the next 2 months.

Knowing this could impact you, KSNT News asked Capital City Nissan what you should be watching out for. General Manager, Tom Hood said flooded inventory is less of a problem – but you should still keep your eyes open before making a down payment.

“Its not the same as what it was 10 or 15 years ago…not saying that you couldn’t find something that’s kind of in between.”

Electronic instruments make it tougher for modern cars to withstand heavy water damage.

Hood said smaller, mom and pop dealerships are more likely to wind up with damaged inventory than bigger chains. Places that sell cars for less than $5,000.00.

According to the Kansas Insurance Department, sure signs of damage include:

• Water stains under the carpet.

• Corrosion around electrical wiring.

• A musty odor.

• A watermark in the engine compartment.

KSNT reached out to a locally owned, value dealer to find out how they would be assessing new inventory from flood affected areas. At the time of publication phone calls had not been returned.