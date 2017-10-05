Card readers found at 2 local convenience stores

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department said they have seized two apparent financial card readers or “skimmers” found inside fuel pumps at two Wamego convenience stores.

Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker said the skimmers were discovered during a routine fuel pump inspection at The Last Stop and Red Raider Express. It is unknown how long the skimmers had been inside the pumps.

Baker said staff at these businesses are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Police have also taken taken several reports from people documenting fraudulent activity on their debit or credit card accounts that occurred in other cities.

Baker said people should keep an eye out if they have purchased fuel and paid at the fuel pumps at either of these stores within the past few weeks. If someone discovers their card has been compromised, police say to contact your bank or credit card company as well as your local law enforcement.