Company unveils new look for KCI airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Designs for a new airport terminal at Kansas City International Airport were unveiled Thursday.

The designs were released by Edgemoor Infrastructure, the team selected as the preferred proposer for a new terminal at KCI Airport.

Kansas City said Skidmore, Ownings & Merrill (SOM), an internationally-known architecture firm, has incorporated elements that reflect the city’s cultural heritage into the preliminary design. The two-story fountain in the center of the terminal would include technology to project messages and colors on the cascading water to welcome travelers.

The design concepts were presented to the city council Thursday. The city said a design team will discuss the concepts and collect feedback from area residents and airport users through a series of design open houses in each council district during November and December.

Financing for the new terminal will be paid back from airport revenues, and the city will continue to own and operate the airport.

Edgemoor has also created a website https://www.kci-edgemoor.com/[kcmo.us11.list-manage.com] and Twitter account @Edgemoordevel to engage with the community and share information about the design and new terminal development project.