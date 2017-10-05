Federal judge releases Kobach-Trump meeting documents

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal court released documents Thursday relating to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s draft amendments to the Federal National Voter Registration Act, also known as the motor-voter law.

This included a document that he brought to a meeting with President-elect Trump in November 2016.

The American Civil Liberties Union sought the documents as part of its ongoing federal lawsuit involving voter registration obstacles in Kansas.

Last year, the ACLU successfully sued Kobach under the federal motor-voter law, preventing him from disenfranchising 17,000 people who had applied to register to vote at a DMV in Kansas.

Kobach tried to stop them from registering to vote, requiring that they show a birth certificate or passport to prove that they are U.S. citizens.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, in a unanimous opinion, held that Kobach was prohibited from imposing this “mass denial of a fundamental right” under the motor-voter law.

In November, Kobach was photographed carrying documents labeled as a Department of Homeland Security strategic plan when he met with Trump. The papers referenced a plan to amend the motor-voter law.

Part of the proposed amendment was to delete the “may require only the minimum amount of information necessary to-” and replace it with “may require any information that the State deems necessary to-” in an effort to promote proof-of-citizenship requirements.