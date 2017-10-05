Flood Watch, better rain chances looming

We’re tracking another foggy and misty start to an early October day – all across Northeast Kansas. Yes, we need the rain but the skies don’t look so pretty anymore. Get used to the cloud cover and gray-scale because the sun won’t come out again until Saturday afternoon (at the earliest). Yesterday, temps were trapped in the 60s as the rest of the cold front moved through our neck of the woods. Despite the cloud cover and rain chances today – temps will ‘warm’ back into the 70s with some help from south breezes. Meaningful showers (and maybe even a few thunderstorms) will become much more likely this afternoon. In other words, rain chances will be INCREASING throughout the day. With that being said – the heaviest rain this week has yet to come. Tomorrow is still looking like a wash-out…

Speaking of – we’re tracking a FLOOD WATCH in effect for the northwest half of the viewing area tomorrow. Why? It’s going to rain…a lot. Some spots up north and out west could pick-up 2-3 inches of rain just tomorrow. It looks like the real heavy stuff will wait until tomorrow afternoon and evening, but it’s coming. If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to cancel or move your outdoor Friday evening plans. Recent computer models are even suggesting some of this widespread rain could spill over into Saturday morning. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet! It’s also worth mentioning that severe weather is NOT likely in this wet weather pattern. However, as some spots in Northeast Kansas see round after round of moderate/heavy rain pass overhead – flooding could be a concern. For some context here, October isn’t typically a very wet month for us. We only average about 3 inches of rain for the entire month. The way it’s looking right now, our north/west counties will exceed that monthly average before the weekend rolls around! Yes, we still have some local drought concerns – but the farmers will need to get into their fields for the harvest sometime soon. Hopefully Mother Nature can relax some of the rain chances in the coming weeks and allow us to dry out long enough to pick the remaining crops.

Monday is already Columbus Day – so maybe some of you (and the kids) have a long holiday weekend. As we alluded to above, Saturday morning could still be a little wet but other than some leftover showers to start the weekend – the rest of it is looking quite nice. Expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies by Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday – featuring daytime temps in the 70s! If you have any outdoor weekend plans, try to squeeze them in later on Saturday or on Sunday because it’s looking like some more rain on Columbus Day. It’s still a little too early to pinpoint those holiday rain chances, but longer range computer models show another storm system moving through early next week. It’s also worth noting that temps will finally start to cool-down after Monday’s weather-maker too. Lows will plummet into the 40s by next Tuesday morning, while afternoon highs will be trapped in the 60s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Strap in – the early October roller coaster ride continues! Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the rains move through heading into the weekend. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert