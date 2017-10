Several area high schools are starting their football games on Friday, October 6 earlier than the normal 7:00 p.m. kickoff time due to the anticipated forecast for the evening.

*Last updated at 3:12 p.m. CT.

Below are games impacted with earlier kickoff times scheduled for October 6:

Junction City at Manhattan – 6:00 p.m.

Olathe South at Lawrence High – 6:00 p.m.

Clay Center at Abilene – 5:00 p.m.

Wakefield at Frankfort – 5:00 p.m.