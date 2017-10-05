Kneeling during anthem still allowed at Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kneeling during the national anthem continues to be a hot topic and the Wichita School District has taken notice.

School officials are reminding staff what their policy is.

“If they choose and it is not disruptive to the learning environment, not disruptive to the game, we do allow that,” said Gil Alvarez, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools.

In Wichita public schools the choice is yours.

“We wanted to reinforce what the policy was, due to the things that are going on in our country, to make sure that we sent a consistent message to the students and staff at our schools,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez said it’s nothing new and that has been the policy since 2008.

But during recent discussions among school leadership the district decided to remind everyone and sent out a list of guidelines to school principals.

“I don’t think it was a surprise. I think it is more of that this could have just happened in a classroom that it hadn’t happened before and they just wanted to know what our stance or policy is behind it,” added Alvarez.

Students will just need to turn in written permission from their parents ahead of time.

“If it is something they truly feel, that is something necessary, we want to make sure that the whole family is involved in that decision,” said Alvarez.