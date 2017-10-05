KSNT heading to Puerto Rico with Kansas Air Refueling Wing for hurricane relief mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Six airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Kansas Air National Guard, in Topeka heading out Thursday afternoon aboard a KC-135 air refueling tanker on another mission to bring help to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The jet is flying to South Carolina first to pick up cargo and military passengers and will be transporting them to Puerto Rico. The airmen will then return to Florida for an overnight stay and fly back to Topeka late Friday night.

