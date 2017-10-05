Local elementary school evacuated for gas leak

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A local elementary school has been evacuated Thursday due to a gas leak.

West Elementary School in Wamego, learned of the break Thursday morning and was evacuated.

West Elementary Principal Amy Flinn said school was canceled for the rest of the day.

“This is precautionary only, as law enforcement has advised we evacuate and that school be canceled due to the nature of the problem.”

Flinn said if you need to get a message to your child to call WMS at 785-456-7682.

CORRECTION: An earlier report stated the middle school was evacuated as well, only the elementary was evacuated.