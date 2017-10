SAVANNAH, Kan. (AP) — A motorist driving on four flat tires led police on a two-hour pursuit through several counties in Kansas before his arrest.

The News-Press Now reports the chase began early Thursday in Atchison when officers attempted to stop a pickup truck on a warrant with several felony violations.

Police say the suspect drove through St. Joseph and toward Savannah, where the vehicle veered into a ditch ending the chase.

Officers found drugs and three loaded weapons in the vehicle.