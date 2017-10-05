Online art auction to raise money for foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A group of artists is helping to raise money for one northeast Kansas foundation and you can help the cause.

Seven pieces of pumpkin-themed art are on display in the windows of the Westar Building in downtown Topeka.

It’s all part of the “Everything Pumpkin” online art auction.

All money raised will go to the Easterseals Capper Foundation.

“To know that the community is willing to get behind something like this and to help our programs and services grow. The art pieces that they donated and also help our artist that we have within Easterseals Capper foundation,” said Easterseals Capper Foundation Marketing Manager Nikki Martinek.

The art will also be on display during the First Friday Art Walk on South Kansas Avenue Friday night.

Bids for the artwork can be placed online on the founation’s website from now until Friday afternoon.