Topeka Haunted Woods opens this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A spooky attraction is in the capital city just in time for the Halloween season.
We got a sneak peek of the new Topeka Haunted Woods which opens this weekend.
It’s located in Forest Park in east Topeka.
People of the ages 14 and over will get a chance to take part in a series of thrills and chills.
It includes a haunted woods hike, three different escape rooms and a zombie laser tag.
“We’ve got a lot of jump scares. We got a lot of just creepy things going on and you’re going to have a good time. It’s going to be a fantastic event and you’re going to really enjoy yourself,” said Forest Park Events Manager Mark Arganbright.
Even our very own Matt Miller even got a bit of a good scare when he was out there earlier this evening.
Topeka Haunted Woods will be open every Friday and Saturday in October until 11 p.m.