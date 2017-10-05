Topeka Haunted Woods opens this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A spooky attraction is in the capital city just in time for the Halloween season.

We got a sneak peek of the new Topeka Haunted Woods which opens this weekend.

It’s located in Forest Park in east Topeka.

People of the ages 14 and over will get a chance to take part in a series of thrills and chills.

It includes a haunted woods hike, three different escape rooms and a zombie laser tag.

“We’ve got a lot of jump scares. We got a lot of just creepy things going on and you’re going to have a good time. It’s going to be a fantastic event and you’re going to really enjoy yourself,” said Forest Park Events Manager Mark Arganbright.

Even our very own Matt Miller even got a bit of a good scare when he was out there earlier this evening.

Topeka Haunted Woods will be open every Friday and Saturday in October until 11 p.m.