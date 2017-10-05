Topeka teen arrested after multi-county chase, second suspect sought

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One Topeka teen is in custody and authorities are looking for a second suspect following a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said a chase began Wednesday evening on U.S. 36 near the Marshall County Line involving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe that had been reported stolen from Cuba, Kansas.

Officials said the suspect vehicle traveled into a field at the end of B Road at 132nd where the two suspects ran on foot where about half a mile down the road they then took a 2014 Dodge 3500 truck, continuing the pursuit with multiple agencies involved.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle crashed near 6th and Mulberry Streets in Centralia around 7:36 p.m. where one of the suspects, Gary N. Roose, 17, of Topeka was taken into custody. Charges for burglary and theft are pending.

Officials said the second suspect, who was the driver, ran from the scene and was unable to be located.

At 5:13 Thursday morning, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a report of another stolen vehicle outside of Centralia. The vehicle is described as a grey 2014 Ford F250 Diesel truck with a fuel barrel in the back along with other tools that were taken. Officials said a firearm was in the vehicle as well at the time of the theft.

Officials are still looking for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle and weapon along with the arrest suspect.