TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo made a surprise announcement Thursday afternoon, naming it’s butterfly garden after Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast.

Officials at the event recognized Wolgast’s accomplishments as a leader, and said the naming was fitting after Wolgast made Topeka one of the “Mayors for Monarchs” cities last year.

Wolgast also designated August of 2016 as “Pledge to Help Save the Monarch Butterfly Month” in Topeka.

