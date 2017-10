TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A two car accident, at the intersection of 10th and MacVicar has temporarily closed that intersection.

Police say, just before 9:00 p.m., a truck traveling west on 10th, ran a red light and struck a car headed north on MacVicar. The truck also knocked over a light pole and came to rest in a yard, almost a block from the collision.

Two people were taken to the hospital, with minor injuries. Westar crews are working to clear the light pole from the intersection.