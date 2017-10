TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Senator Bob Dole has been released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Dole was happy to be out, tweeting, “Happy to be home. Cheers to all the well wishers, care givers and staff at Walter Reed for taking good care of me. #cosmotime”

Senator Dole was admitted to Walter Reed in mid-September, for low bloo

Happy to be home. Cheers to all the well wishers, care givers and staff at Walter Reed for taking good care of me. #cosmotime pic.twitter.com/BSpkuP0Hiu — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) October 5, 2017

Welcome home Bob, with barks and hugs! – EHD pic.twitter.com/9z4VEOT6sI — Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) October 5, 2017

d pressure.