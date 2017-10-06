ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) – A motorist driving on four flat tires led police on a two-hour pursuit in parts of Kansas and Missouri before his arrest.

The News-Press Now reports the chase began early Thursday in northeast Kansas’ Atchison County when officers attempted to stop a pickup truck on a warrant with several felony violations.

Police say the suspect later drove into neighboring Missouri, through St. Joseph and toward Savannah. St. Joseph police laid a spike strip that blew out all four tires of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the pursuit ended in Savannah, Missouri, where the vehicle veered into a ditch. Officers found drugs and three loaded weapons in the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to a hospital because officers believe he ingested several grams of methamphetamine prior to the arrest. Police say the suspect will be jailed after his hospital evaluation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)