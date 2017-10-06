Firetruck simulator helps local firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee Heights firefighters practiced their driving in a new way on Friday.

Two truck simulators were put inside inside a trailer. Firefighters of Shawnee Heights were given realistic emergencies they had to get to.

The new simulator gives them training that would be too dangerous or expensive to do with a real firetruck.

Interim fire chief Rick Diebert, said the biggest takeaway from it is teaching better ways to drive the trucks.

“We try to teach them to look ahead and expect the unexpected, basically,” Diebert said.

The KU Fire and Rescue Training Simulator travels all over Kansas to help firefighters.