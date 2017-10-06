Football Frenzy 10/06/17

High school football scores from October 6, 2017:
Anderson County 12 Wellsville 70
Axtell 62 Wetmore 26
Burlingame 20 Clifton-Clyde 0
Central Heights 12 Council Grove 40
Chase County 12 West Franklin 42
Christ Prep Academy 6 Jeff Co. North 12
Frankfort 8 Wakefield 56
Hiawatha 35 Holton 58
Highland Park 26 Topeka West 43
Horton 34 Doniphan West 44
Jackson Heights 52 Wabaunsee 0
Junction City 12 Manhattan 42
Lyndon 30 Osage City 17
McLouth 12 Troy 36
Mission Valley 46 Northern Heights 6
Nemaha Central 30 Perry-Lecompton 13
Olathe South 14 Lawrence 28
Osawatomie 19 Iola 43
Pleasant Ridge 22 Oskaloosa 16
Riverside 8 Maur Hill 45
Rossville 38 Burlington 32
Royal Valley 40 Jeff West 21
Sabetha 57 ACCHS 8
Santa Fe Trail 30 Prairie View 27
Seaman 27 Emporia 13
Shawnee Heights 27 Hayden 14
Silver Lake 41 Riley County 14
St. James 14 St. Thomas Aquinas 34
St. Marys 26 Rock Creek 21
Topeka High 59 Washburn Rural 7
Wamego 14 Concordia 12
Yates Center 0 Olpe 61
Clay Center 48 Abilene 6
Free State 42 Olathe NW 14
Herington 46 Valley Falls 20