Horror author Susanne L. Lambdin to meet fans at Topeka Haunted Woods

TOPEKA, KS – Novelist Susanne L. Lambdin, known for her works of fantasy and science fiction, will meet fans at Topeka Haunted Woods. Lambdin will appear on Saturday, October 14th. The haunted attraction will be open every Friday and Saturday evening in October.

“It’s a delight to have Susanne, who is affectionately called ‘The Zombie Lady’, coming to our fright fest,” Event Manager Mark Arganbright said. “She has explored the concepts of the zombie apocalypse with a new twist in her amazing Dead Hearts book series. This is a chance for her to meet fans, sign autographs, and talk about zombies.”

Topeka Haunted Woods features a half-mile haunted hike, three different escape room experiences, and zombie laser tag adventures. The event will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October. “Laser tag and escape rooms start at 6:00 PM,” Arganbright said. “Our main attraction, the half-mile haunted hike begins after dark at 8:00 PM. There are limited numbers of slots for the escape rooms and hike, so we encourage folks to arrive early in the evening.”

Lambdin’s writing career was spurred by a love for fantasy, supernatural, and horror. “A good story should give you goosebumps,” Lambdin said. The five books in her Dead Hearts series focuses on Cadence Sinclair, a 17-year-old girl who must survive the Scourge, a deadly virus that has killed most of the human race, leaving behind hordes of zombies. Her new fantasy book, Seeker of Magic, begins a fantasy trilogy in the spirit of J.R.R. Tolkien. Her credits also include an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

While attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets for Topeka Haunted Woods attractions, there is no admission fee to enter the facility for Lambdin’s appearance. The event previously announced that actor Jeremy Palko will appear on Saturday, October 7th. Palko is known for his role as Andy on the AMC television series The Walking Dead.

Advance ticket packages for the Topeka Haunted Woods attractions are available. Online packages are discounted from the price charged onsite. Tickets are also available through local Boy Scout troops and at the event’s website, http://www.topekahauntedwoods.com. The Jayhawk Council of the Boy Scouts of America receives a portion of the proceeds of tickets purchased using a scout troop’s promo code. The remainder of the proceeds benefit the charitable programs of Forest Park, designated to pay for needed infrastructure improvements, park programming, and its Summer Day Camp.

Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center features 45 acres of woods tucked quietly away in Topeka just off Interstate 70 and Deer Creek Trafficway. The non-profit charitable organization has a variety of buildings and event structures. The facility hosts many activities including weddings, corporate retreats, summer camps, and scouting events.

Learn more about the event by visiting Topeka Haunted Woods online at http://www.TopekaHauntedWoods.com, on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/topekahauntedwoods/) and following @thehauntedwoods on Twitter (https://twitter.com/thehauntedwoods).