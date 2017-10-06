Man with weapons detained at National Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — At around 9:45 Friday morning, a man came to the Kansas Army National Guard base to take a test for the Topeka Police Department. He went to the SW 27th St. gate off Topeka Blvd.

When asked to show identification, the guard at the gate noticed ammunition magazines in the drivers seat and asked him to pull in for questioning.

Additionally, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, ATF and the Topeka Police Department came and questioned him. When they searched his car, they found numerous weapons and hundreds of ammunition, according to Katie Horner, Public Affairs Director.

KSNT News was told the man has no criminal background and when asked to leave, he complied and voluntarily surrendered his weapons.

It is unknown at this time if the man is still in running to be a member of the Topeka Police Department.