OZtoberFest to feature several Oz celebrities

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – For over a decade, Wamego and its OZ Museum have celebrated all things related to the famous Wizard of Oz movie, books, and franchise – including heroine Dorothy Gale, native daughter of Kansas. This year, the annual “OZtoberFest!” hits a new high of entertainment excitement on Saturday, October 7th, when the town plays host to three bona fide Oz celebrities.

MGM’s legendary motion picture of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz book has enchanted audiences since its premiere in 1939. A major component of its unforgettable appeal is the performance of Margaret Hamilton, who has given millions of viewers an eternal dose of gleeful terror in her role as the Wicked Witch of the West. Her son, Hamilton Meserve, serves as keynote speaker of OZtoberFest! 2017 with his illustrated presentation, “OZ, The Witch, and Mom.”

Joining him on Wamego’s special guest roster are the acclaimed Shanice Williams — who triumphed over several hundred other applicants to win the role of Dorothy in NBC-TV’s musical production of The Wiz Live! in December 2015 – and Gabriel Gale, conceptualizer and coauthor of the new book trilogy for children and young adults, Ages of Oz. Simon & Schuster published its first volume, A Fiery Friendship, in May.

All three will be presented and/or interviewed onstage by best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning producer John Fricke, perennial OZtoberFest! master of ceremonies and preeminent Oz and Judy Garland historian. Additional, returning guests for 2017 include: Paul Miles Schneider of Lawrence, author of Silver Shoes and The Powder of Life; JohnPaul Cafiero, whose family’s extraordinary collection makes up a great percentage of material showcased at Wamego’s OZ Museum; Ryan Jay, nationally-known film critic; and Jane Albright, current president of The International Wizard of Oz Club.

OZtoberFest is free to the public. There are a couple exceptions, wristbands will need to be purchased for the bouncy houses and the OZ Museum activities, details listed here.

OZsome Schedule

Friday, October 6:

OZtoberFest OZ Murder Mystery at Columbian Theatre

Saturday, October 7:

OZtoberFest Family Festival – Downtown Wamego

Street Dance 5-7 pm Downtown Wamego

OZ Museum Events and Special Guest Presentations

OZtoberFest OZ Murder Mystery at Columbian Theatre

Sunday, October 8:

OZ Museum Events and Special Guest Presentations