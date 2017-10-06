Rounds of heavy rain expected later today/tonight

*FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA UNTIL SATURDAY AT 7AM

We’re tracking a soggy end to the work and school week. Ironically, the wet weather on tap today won’t keep us cool – breezy south winds help to boost highs into the lower 80s this afternoon. The best chance for widespread, heavy rain still looks to be during the evening and overnight hours. In fact, newer computer models coming in this morning suggest a fairly dry day across our neck of the woods. It will be CLOUDY, but dry until later today and tonight. More specifically – it looks like the heaviest round of rain rumbles in after 8pm – first across our northwest counties. That’s why showers and storms will probably linger on Saturday morning. In fact, we won’t see sunshine until Saturday afternoon (at the very earliest).

As we alluded to above, the south winds will be a bit of an issue today. They’re keeping us warmer (and more humid) than we should be with all of this cloud cover and moisture around. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is a mere 73°. Expect highs nearly 10° above that seasonal standard by this afternoon. That’s right – we’re looking at the lower/middle 80s today. The south breezes will be gusting upwards of 30 mph at times today too – so hold onto your hats! Tonight’s storm system is another cold front, so we’ll actually cool things down for the first part of the holiday weekend. After we dry things out tomorrow afternoon, Mr. Sunshine will return to Northeast Kansas – bringing highs in the middle 70s. Sunday is still our ‘pick of the weekend’ though – featuring a high in the lower 80s and bountiful blue skies. With Columbus Day already on Monday – maybe you or the kids have a long holiday weekend. If that’s the case, be sure to fit those outdoor plans in on Sunday (or even late Saturday afternoon should be fine). Believe it or not, we’re already tracking another storm system approaching our area for Columbus Day. The holiday won’t be a total wash-out, but it’s still far too early to pinpoint specific timing and intensity of those rain chances.

Columbus Day’s storm system is…another cold front. However, that one will mean business. We’ll go from highs in the middle/upper 70s on Monday afternoon, all the way down into the lower 40s on Tuesday morning. Daytime highs will be trapped in the 60s next Tuesday and Wednesday. And here’s the kicker – those same temps will plummet into the middle/upper 30s on Wednesday morning. Yes, you read that correctly. Frost is NOT in the forecast right now, but it could get close by Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. It’s also worth mentioning that with the MAJOR cool-down on tap early next week comes a much more tranquil weather pattern. In fact, the rest of next weekend will feature clear skies at night and an abundance of sunshine during the day. Who’s ready for some real fall-like weather? We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days, as the computer models refresh. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert