1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 11:00 in the 3300 block of North Topeka Blvd. The Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center was advised of an injury accident involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck. When emergency services and deputies arrived, they located the motorcycle in the roadway along with the driver and passenger.

The male motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female passenger, who was also not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.