1 dead after car crashes into fence, house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Topeka Police responded to a single car accident around 1:10 a.m. Saturday at W 21 & Randolph. Police said on arrival, they found the car went off the road for an undetermined reason, struck a fence and a house in the 2700 block of SW 21 Street.

Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant, was found unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, but later determined the continuation was futile.

The investigation is ongoing.