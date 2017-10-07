1 dead after car crashes into fence, house

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Topeka Police responded to a single car accident around 1:10 a.m. Saturday at W 21 & Randolph. Police said on arrival, they found the car went off the road for an undetermined reason, struck a fence and a house in the 2700 block of SW 21 Street.

Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant, was found unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, but later determined the continuation was futile.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s