Crash between semi and minivan injures 2

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon with minor injuries after a semi hit a minivan.

The crash happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the minivan was merging onto southbound Highway 75 from Highway 24 when the front left tire blew out.

KHP said the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go across both lanes of traffic. The minivan was then struck by the semi.

Both the driver and passenger of the minivan were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.