KBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Barber County

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the death of Steven P Myers, 42, after he was killed Friday night by a Barber County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to information released by the KBI, Myers was threatening people with a gun outside a bar on Main St. in Sun City around 6:30 p.m.

Myers had left the scene, but deputies found him in a shed near the 200 block of Main St.

Myers refused to comply with officers, forcing them to fire a less-lethal bean bag round at him.

Law enforcement officers and EMS provided medical treatment, however despite those efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.