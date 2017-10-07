Lawrence store experiencing lull after shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. – (KSNT) It’s been one week since five people were shot in Lawrence just blocks from the University of Kansas campus. The shooting has slowed business on Lawrence’s popular Massachusetts Street.

Store owner Kelly Schmidt said she’s seen fewer people walking by her store since the shooting on Sunday.

“The city is mourning, and so we have seen a decline in business this past week,” she said.

Kayla-Jade Remulla works at a pet store on Massachusetts Street. She said she’s noticed a change after dark.

“It’s different at night, I don’t see as many people along this block,” Remulla said.

Remulla said she feels more concerned for her safety now.

“I definitely have a little more caution than I used to,” she said. “Because I used to walk home all by myself at night. You know, if I went out with my friends.”

Schmidt says people are recovering from the shock of the shooting, and despite the lull in business, she said she’s not worried about her store’s future.

“Even today we’ve seen more business than Tuesday and Wednesday, so we’ll be fine.”

She said the University of Kansas football game brought more people to the area today. Police are still searching for the shooter who killed three people on Massachusetts Street Sunday.