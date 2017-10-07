Rain wraps up, sunshine gradually returns

The band of showers and storms that erupted across Northeast Kansas last night continue to push off to the northeast. Some additional rain is circulating over our northern areas, with rain possible for areas to the north of I-70 through the rest of the morning.

Otherwise, today will be a day of transition. Not only will Northeast Kansas continue to dry out, but also clear out. A cloudy start to your Saturday will see more sunshine return as the day progresses. Winds will be sustained out of the west at about 10 to 15 mph, to go along with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Hardly a cloud in the sky is anticipated for tonight as winds subside. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall back into the 50s, with some pockets of upper 40s possible.

A bounty of sunshine will return for Sunday, which will help temperatures climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain chances will be on the rise as day turns to night on Monday. Those rain chances spill over into the start of Tuesday, as well. 70s for Monday, will turn back into the 60s by midweek next week.