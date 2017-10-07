Three-year-old Lebo boy loses fight with cancer

By Published: Updated:
Christian Risner during an early Christmas celebration in Lebo.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three-year-old Christian Risner died early Saturday morning after several months of battling cancer.

Christian’s family placed him on Hospice Care in August after he was diagnosed with Rhabdoid kidney cancer and being told he only had three months to live.

Last September, the community of Lebo came together to throw an early Christmas celebration for Christian.

Kelly Fruend, the woman who organized the event, said she felt like God was telling her to do this for Christian’s family.

“I wanted the family to be able to make some amazing memories with their son in the time that they have left and to enjoy it and look back and see good times,” said Fruend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s